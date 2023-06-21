Mariners Game #72 Preview: SEA at NYY

Luis Castillo takes the mound for the M’s today, in his first start at Yankee Stadium since his Mariners debut last August. Re-reading that game’s recap really solidifies how consistent the Yankees roster stayed this year!

The Yankees lineup today includes only four of their Opening Day starters (Torres, Rizzo, Donaldson, and Volpe). The Judge-less and offensively stagnant lineup still managed to look much better than the Mariners yesterday, with their three runs feeling insurmountable. Jhony Brito was recalled to the majors for today’s start because Nestor Cortés works back from shoulder injury. The Mariners lineup will hope to get to Brito early today— and the M’s lineup has a first-time leadoff hitter in José Caballero. Caballero’s shenanigans (I mean that word in the most positive sense) yesterday got him some mentions in national media. I myself woke up this morning to some messages from friends on the East Coast with videos and questions about Cabby. The Mariners’ usual leadoff hitter, shortstop JP Crawford, left yesterday’s game with a right shoulder contusion, but the prognosis seems tentatively positive:

Servais hoping JP Crawford can avoid the IL.. Receiving treatment for the shoulder contusion. No word if he received MRI. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 21, 2023

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 4:05 PT, and has the same broadcast setup as yesterday: televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith, and radio broadcast at 710 AM Seattle Sports, called by Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.

Today in Mariners history: