Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/21/23: Joey Votto, Triston McKenzie, and Wil Myers

Are the Reds — winners of 10 straight — now the most fun team in the sport?

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Here’s what is happening in the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports spoke to Joey Votto about his long-awaited return to the Reds, in which he is now unexpectedly playing for a first-place team.
  • We’ve got more games at new locations coming! Big fan of this.

