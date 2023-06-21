Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/21/23: Joey Votto, Triston McKenzie, and Wil Myers

Good morning everyone! Here’s what is happening in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Shannon Drayer wonders if a new hitting approach will help the Mariners turn the corner.
Around the league...
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports spoke to Joey Votto about his long-awaited return to the Reds, in which he is now unexpectedly playing for a first-place team.
- We’ve got more games at new locations coming! Big fan of this.
Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, will host a regular season game between the @Cardinals and @SFGiants on June 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/f3YmYq7Y2T— MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023
- Young Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie has been shut down from throwing activity due to a UCL sprain.
- The Wil Myers experiment in Cincinnati was short-lived, as the team chose to designate him for assignment.
- The Athletic polled a number of players on a variety of topics including new rules, expansion, and the best players in the sport. ($)
- As expected, Perry Minasian told reporters that the Angels don’t currently plan on trading Shohei Ohtani.
- Keith Law at The Athletic released an updated mock draft, in which he linked the Mariners to “every high school hitters who might be a first-round talent.” ($)
