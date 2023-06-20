Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 35-36: Chart And so we continue our dance, Lady .500 By Kate Preusser@KatePreusser Jun 20, 2023, 6:22pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 35-36: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email bat, like hopes, splintered Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Yankees 3, Mariners 1 (no chart art, chart art is for games that don’t make me want to take a bath in tabasco sauce) Sigh: Jarred Kelenic, .081 WPA Heavy sigh: Teoscar Hernandez, -.103 WPA More From Lookout Landing Mariners flat again in snoozy loss to Yankees, 3-1 Game #71: More Game Thread Mariners Game #71 Preview: SEA at NYY Powerless: Mariners at Yankees Series Preview Weak Grounder of the Week: Chris Flexen plays his part Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/20/23: Joey Votto, Anthony Rendon, and Austin Shenton Loading comments...
