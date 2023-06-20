Mariners Game #71 Preview: SEA at NYY

The fun thing about having a really strong rotation is at least once a week you get to get all excited about a pitching matchup. Today that’s New York’s own George Kirby vs. New York’s adopted son Gerrit Cole.

Lineups:

The Mariners missed Cole when the Yankees came to Seattle a few weeks ago before the Road Trip That Shall Not Be Named, and they also missed both Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, who were both banged up when the Yankees were in Seattle. Their absence was more than compensated for by one (1) Aaron Judge, who will in turn miss this series with a sprained toe. Mariner-killer Isiah Kiner-Falefa is out of tonight’s lineup, as is veteran DJ LeMahieu, who’s struggled so far this season.

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 4:05 PT, and can be found in all the old familiar places: televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call, and broadcast over the radio at 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. doing the call there.

Today in Mariners history:

1985 : The Mariners set a club record with 20 hits in an 11-3 win over the Rangers.

Today in Kate history:

It’s my sweet mom’s birthday! Please get her a win, Mariners.