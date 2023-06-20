Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/20/23: Joey Votto, Anthony Rendon, and Austin Shenton

A happy Tuesday to y’all. This is Eric filling in for Becca for today’s links. We are one day away from the summer solstice AKA the longest day of the year and there is some warmer weather predicted ahead later this week in the Seattle area (hopefully), so it’s time to fully accept the summer into our lives. To the links!

In Mariners news:

Seattle Sports dot com writer Joe Fann is making a career change. Best of luck, Joe! We at LL appreciated your views on the Mariners whenever you covered them:

Big time life pivot.



I’m saying goodbye to the sports world, and am excited to get started as a real estate agent here in Las Vegas with “huntington and ellis.”



I know it’s going to be a grind to get going, but I’m eager to be in a position to work hard and bet on myself.



— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) June 19, 2023

Friendly reminder that if you are in the Seattle are next Saturday, you simply must come watch the Mariners play the Orioles with all of your goofy LL buddies at Growler Guys on Lake City Way. It’s a good ol’ time and you can be as social or not social as you wanna be, but sometimes it’s just fulfilling to watch this dumb team with folks on similar wavelengths as you. Hope to see ya there!

Our next Growler Guys watch party is June 24 for the away game against the Orioles - come on out and say hi! https://t.co/gxG30arw2h — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) June 15, 2023

Around the league:

From the deeply unserious outlet The Athletic ($), here is something worth reading:

The Rangers are the only MLB team that doesn't host a Pride Night.@Britt_Ghiroli spoke to more than a dozen people – many of whom are current or recent Rangers employees – about why that's unlikely to change.



“It’s so unbelievably frustrating."https://t.co/u0gtWV1FKy — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 19, 2023

Speaking of deeply unserious, Anthony Rendon hits the IL again.

Some good news for a fanbase who very much deserves itx:

Also...damn, Joey, okay!!!!

Naturally, Votto hit a home run in his first game back:

We missed Joey Votto homers. pic.twitter.com/kdzRjopVcn — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023

What is the sound of one hand clapping?

Angels To Select Kevin Padlo https://t.co/leHCs9ryLW pic.twitter.com/DwZPwreZH4 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 20, 2023

Including this because it is deeply funny and/or sad, your mileage may vary:

it's june 19 and the oakland A's are sitting at 19-55 because of a concerted effort by ownership to prioritize moving the team to las vegas over fielding a winning roster



it's june 19 and the kansas city royals are sitting at 19-52 because the royals are just Like That — lauren (@NotABigJerk) June 19, 2023

Former Mariners prospect Austin Shenton is playing well in double A and I’m happy to see the Bellingham lad doing well:

Rays 3B prospect Austin Shenton launched two more homers yesterday. This dude is on an all-time heater over his last 25 Double-A games.



.449/.533/.876, 10 HR, 18 XBH, 16 BB, 15 K



: @BiscuitBaseball pic.twitter.com/vY6LGxKOkU — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 19, 2023

Eric’s pick:

I read this a few weeks back and I still can’t stop thinking about it. An absolute must-read for anyone who who watched LOST.

‘Lost’ was a gripping, groundbreaking smash, but the show evolved into such a toxic production that even co-showrunner Damon Lindelof now says of his leadership: “I failed.”



In a powerful excerpt from her new book, @moryan opens the hatch. https://t.co/keq0ngrD9U — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 30, 2023

