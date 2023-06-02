Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 29-28: Chart a malodorous experience By Jacob Parr@jakebparr Jun 2, 2023, 7:22pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 29-28: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Mariners 0, Rangers 2 Baseball Savant A crystal clear Texas night: Luis Castillo (.192 WPA) Oh dear lord the humidity: J.P. Crawford (-.110) (and All The Hitters (-.634)) Game Thread Comment of the Day: some real “i think i went to high school with your brother” vibes More From Lookout Landing Game #57: Game Thread II Game #57, 6/2/23: SEA at TEX FanPost Friday: Mariners vanquish month of May Star-Studded: Mariners at Rangers Series Preview Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/2/23: Mike Ford, Edwin Díaz, and the MLB Trade Market How Many Mariners Are Going to Make the 2023 All-Star Team? Loading comments...
Loading comments...