Game #57, 6/2/23: SEA at TEX

Whenever I look at the AL West standings, something that I recommend against doing, I get a Talking Heads lyric stuck in my head:

If you haven’t looks, the Rangers are on the top of the world looking down on creation the rest of the division, and suddenly the state of Texas can forgive them for being in Arlington instead of Dallas. Speaking from personal experience, Austin is typically an Astros enclave, but there have been decidedly more blue and red T’s on the streets this year, and the Rangers suddenly getting good is to blame for that. And one of their sudden “oh he’s good now?” type players is their starting pitcher tonight, Jon Gray.

Lineups:

Gray seems to be cruising at the moment, with his last start against the Mariners setting him on a run of great games. His 2.81 ERA is worrying, but his 4.64 FIP betrays some other problem. It’s his fastball that gets hit the most (0.417 xwOBA), and it’s his fastball that he throws almost half the time (43%). The Mariners 3-8 hitters are all real threats to go deep tonight, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

Scott’s Pregame Notes:

Mike Ford is here! Taylor Trammell was sent back down to AAA and Ford is here to DH. Scott sounds like he’s excited to see him based on his great start in Tacoma. Scott specifically praised him for controlling the zone.

Bryan Woo is also with the club. Scott said that Marco is still in Seattle and is dealing with his left forearm. Woo will start tomorrow.

Finally, Scott said that they are expecting to see a similar slider tonight from Gray that they saw last time out: hard and fast, “like a bullet.”

Today’s Game Info

Today’s game time: 5:05 PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW; Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports; Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call

