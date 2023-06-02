 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/2/23: Mike Ford, Edwin Díaz, and the MLB Trade Market

Our big beefy slugger friend has returned.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks! Let’s get this Friday started with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Mike Ford exercised his opt out from his minor league contract, forcing the Mariners to release him or call him up. The M’s decided on the latter, bringing him to Seattle and sending down Taylor Trammell.
  • Infielder César Hernández also opted out of his minor league deal, and the Mariners granted his release.
  • In his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto talked about the team’s trade deadline plans.
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic told Aaron Goldsmith’s origin story, and wrote about what ultimately made the M’s broadcaster decide to stay in Seattle rather than return to his childhood home of St. Louis. ($)
  • The Mariners were never players in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. Colin O’Keefe wonders what that says about where the franchise currently is.
  • Ryan Rowland-Smith explained what makes Luis Castillo so great.

Around the league...

