Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/2/23: Mike Ford, Edwin Díaz, and the MLB Trade Market

Good morning folks! Let’s get this Friday started with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Mike Ford exercised his opt out from his minor league contract, forcing the Mariners to release him or call him up. The M’s decided on the latter, bringing him to Seattle and sending down Taylor Trammell.
- Infielder César Hernández also opted out of his minor league deal, and the Mariners granted his release.
- In his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto talked about the team’s trade deadline plans.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic told Aaron Goldsmith’s origin story, and wrote about what ultimately made the M’s broadcaster decide to stay in Seattle rather than return to his childhood home of St. Louis. ($)
- The Mariners were never players in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. Colin O’Keefe wonders what that says about where the franchise currently is.
- Ryan Rowland-Smith explained what makes Luis Castillo so great.
Explaining Luis Castillo's fastball and the 'vertical approach angle'.— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) June 1, 2023
There is a full breakdown over at my YouTube channel or listen to the entire episode.
Links below ⬇️ #SeaUsRise #MLB pic.twitter.com/7ZzETuVpgq
Around the league...
- Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic took a quick glance at this year’s trade landscape, noting that there is a seeming lack of quality starting pitching for sale. ($)
- Jeff Passan at ESPN wrote a trade deadline preview, in which he tried to figure out which teams would be buyers, which would be sellers, and what will happen to the teams caught in the middle. ($)
- Though many, myself included, have been eyeing Reds second baseman Jonathan India as a potential Mariners trade target, Cincinnati is not currently inclined to trade the infielder.
- Steve Buckley at The Athletic wrote an article in defense of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence against the accusations that they are anti-Catholic. ($)
- Today is Lou Gehrig Day, so Sarah Langs at ESPN told her ALS story and the journey she has been on so far.
- Edwin Díaz is now targeting to return from his knee injury late this season.
- This is a hilarious story.
Asked Dusty Baker today if he knew Tina Turner. He did not, but he did attempt to buy her house in Los Angeles in 1975. When he went to look at it, though, there was too much red and green velvet for Baker’s liking. So he passed.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 31, 2023
