Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/19/23: Juneteenth, Harry Ford, Henry Davis

Today is Juneteenth, which means a lot of you are off work anyway as it is now a federal holiday. One way to observe Juneteenth is by learning more about the holiday; here are some resources, including things to do to make Juneteenth not a day “off” but a day “on” for education and equality, if that is what you feel called to do.

In Mariners news:

Around the league:

Watch Bobby Witt Jr. in this video. Awww.

SAMAD TAYLOR'S 1ST CAREER HIT IS A WALK-OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/v50gNsq6o5 — Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) June 17, 2023

A couple pieces from the SBN network regarding the Mariners’ upcoming road trip. First, from Yankees site Pinstripe Alley: DJ LeMahieu is finally healthy, but is mired in yet another disappointing season. Perhaps it’s time to adjust expectations for the veteran hitter.

Get up to speed on the Orioles bullpen, which has been excellent this year but is starting to show some cracks, from sister site Camden Chat.

If you’re planning to watch some baseball today as part of your Juneteenth, consider tuning in to the Pirates-Cubs game: