Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/19/23: Juneteenth, Harry Ford, Henry Davis

Also, the All-Star cap design has leaked

By Kate Preusser
Salt River Rafters v Surprise Saguaros
Henry Davis
Sorry about the delayed links today. Staff writer Becca, who usually does the Monday-Tuesday links, is out of town for the next few weeks. Eric has graciously offered to take over Tuesdays, but Mondays will be a rotating cast for the next month or so.

Today is Juneteenth, which means a lot of you are off work anyway as it is now a federal holiday. One way to observe Juneteenth is by learning more about the holiday; here are some resources, including things to do to make Juneteenth not a day “off” but a day “on” for education and equality, if that is what you feel called to do.

In Mariners news:

Around the league:

  • Watch Bobby Witt Jr. in this video. Awww.

