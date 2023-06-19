Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/19/23: Juneteenth, Harry Ford, Henry Davis

Sorry about the delayed links today. Staff writer Becca, who usually does the Monday-Tuesday links, is out of town for the next few weeks. Eric has graciously offered to take over Tuesdays, but Mondays will be a rotating cast for the next month or so.
Today is Juneteenth, which means a lot of you are off work anyway as it is now a federal holiday. One way to observe Juneteenth is by learning more about the holiday; here are some resources, including things to do to make Juneteenth not a day “off” but a day “on” for education and equality, if that is what you feel called to do.
- From AP: a beginner’s guide to Juneteenth;
- From CNN: challenging three commonly-held myths about slavery;
- From GoodGoodGood: a list of things to do to observe Juneteenth ranging from celebration to education, in the home, work, and social spheres.
- From decorated Washington State educator and friend of the site Jesse Hagopian: A Black family’s pilgrimage to Mississippi
In Mariners news:
- Michael Clair wrote about the rise of baseball in Great Britain, with a special focus on the Mariners’ Harry Ford.
- The All-Star Game cap design has leaked, if you care about that sort of thing.
Around the league:
- Watch Bobby Witt Jr. in this video. Awww.
SAMAD TAYLOR'S 1ST CAREER HIT IS A WALK-OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/v50gNsq6o5— Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) June 17, 2023
- A couple pieces from the SBN network regarding the Mariners’ upcoming road trip. First, from Yankees site Pinstripe Alley: DJ LeMahieu is finally healthy, but is mired in yet another disappointing season. Perhaps it’s time to adjust expectations for the veteran hitter.
- Get up to speed on the Orioles bullpen, which has been excellent this year but is starting to show some cracks, from sister site Camden Chat.
- If you’re planning to watch some baseball today as part of your Juneteenth, consider tuning in to the Pirates-Cubs game:
Sources: Pirates are promoting 2021 first overall pick Henry Davis to the big leagues for Monday's series against the Cubs at PNC Park. Story to come.— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 18, 2023
