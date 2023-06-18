 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/18/23: Emerson Hancock, Brad Hand, and Rebecca Black

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
Colorado Rockies v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Seattle is and always has been a baseball town, and it’s been that way for a lot longer than you might realize.
  • The marketing for this year’s All-Star Game is super niche and I’m absolutely here for it.
  • I’ve been told by my superiors that I need to write “there is no such thing as to much pitching” on the chalkboard 50 times before I go to bed tonight. I will not be following up on this at any point.

Around the league...

  • Rebecca Black, welcome to the resistance!
  • On the topic of the A’s, Vegas sports fans have been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch the owners of their presumptive future baseball team treat their current fans with utter disregard and disdain. While some may be content with the knowledge that at the end of it they’ll at least have a local MLB team to root for, some are a little more taken aback by what has taken place so far, including Vegas native Bryson Stott. ($)
  • If my two months in Cub Scouts taught me anything, better to have it and not need it.
  • Something I feel is very important to point out is that at the time this was posted LSU had not yet played a game in the College World Series.
  • If I ever get a guaranteed pension this is exactly how I would want all my friends to react. I won’t, but a man can dream.
  • Don’t show this to an Angels fan unless you want to listen to someone relentlessly try to explain why it isn’t actually funny when it is, in fact, still funny.
  • I wonder if the Cardinals had approached Freese with this last season when the team was on pace for a 90 win season if his answer might have been different. I guess we’ll never know.

Nick’s pick...

  • Finally the orca revolution has intersected with Lord of the Rings. What a time to be alive!

