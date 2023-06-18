Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/18/23: Emerson Hancock, Brad Hand, and Rebecca Black

In Mariners news...
- Seattle is and always has been a baseball town, and it’s been that way for a lot longer than you might realize.
Did you know the PNW’s baseball history dates back more than 120 years? @Taytram24 visited @SteelheadsAlley across the street from the ballpark to learn more about the impact of African-American baseball & softball in the Northwest. pic.twitter.com/9TLB05Pu0X— T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) June 17, 2023
- The marketing for this year’s All-Star Game is super niche and I’m absolutely here for it.
Those "1995 Mariners" from last season?— Seattle Steelheads (@Mariners) June 17, 2023
Well, they're back... as the "2001 Mariners" pic.twitter.com/kfmTJW5CRu
- I’ve been told by my superiors that I need to write “there is no such thing as to much pitching” on the chalkboard 50 times before I go to bed tonight. I will not be following up on this at any point.
Outstanding start by Emerson Hancock. Final line: 7IP, 5H, 3R, 0BB, 8K, 93 pitches, 64 strikes. pic.twitter.com/n1MpcuU3LG— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 18, 2023
Around the league...
- Rebecca Black, welcome to the resistance!
I DONT HAVE A COUSIN FROM PHILLY? SELL THE TEAM https://t.co/tDLI2E3BFd— Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) June 17, 2023
- On the topic of the A’s, Vegas sports fans have been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch the owners of their presumptive future baseball team treat their current fans with utter disregard and disdain. While some may be content with the knowledge that at the end of it they’ll at least have a local MLB team to root for, some are a little more taken aback by what has taken place so far, including Vegas native Bryson Stott. ($)
- If my two months in Cub Scouts taught me anything, better to have it and not need it.
Willy Adames was hit in the head with a Brian Anderson foul ball and went on the IL— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2023
He came prepared for Anderson's at-bat today pic.twitter.com/XV5Deg0bv1
- Something I feel is very important to point out is that at the time this was posted LSU had not yet played a game in the College World Series.
3395 shots my God pic.twitter.com/nALOuVi2Vu— And the Valley Shook (Now Blue Checkmark-Less) (@ATVShook) June 17, 2023
- If I ever get a guaranteed pension this is exactly how I would want all my friends to react. I won’t, but a man can dream.
Brad Hand hit 10 years of service time today, so the entire #Rockies bullpen named it “Brad Hand Day” and surprised him by wearing the exact outfit he wears every. single. day. Shorts, a vneck cut tank, backwards hat and sunglasses. Happy Brad Hand Day to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/EXeUshZ8yN— Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 17, 2023
- Don’t show this to an Angels fan unless you want to listen to someone relentlessly try to explain why it isn’t actually funny when it is, in fact, still funny.
Shohei Ohtani took the MLB lead in home runs and Mike Trout had his first multi-hit game since May 29th as the Angels blew an 8-2 seventh inning lead against the Royals, the team with the worst record in MLB— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2023
- I wonder if the Cardinals had approached Freese with this last season when the team was on pace for a 90 win season if his answer might have been different. I guess we’ll never know.
David Freese notified the team that he has respectfully declined induction to team Hall of Fame, per official. Says he knows value of redcoat and wants to respect others who have honor.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 17, 2023
Announcement shortly. #stlcards
Nick’s pick...
- Finally the orca revolution has intersected with Lord of the Rings. What a time to be alive!
https://t.co/C12S13AeQ3 pic.twitter.com/UOqf50c7eB— Lyra, Esq, is NOT DAREDEVIL (@PinkRangerLB) June 17, 2023
