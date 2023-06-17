Mariners Game #69 Preview, 6/17/23: CWS at SEA

After finally eking out a win in their City Connect uniforms, the Mariners look for a series win today against the White Sox with a rare Saturday day game.

Lineups:

Logan Gilbert will look to rebound from his worst start ever as a pro against a White Sox lineup that looks basically identical to last night’s. The Mariners will look to work on Lucas Giolito with a lineup that’s a little less lefty-heavy than one they might otherwise run out against a right-hander, with Dylan Moore, Tom Murphy, and José Caballero all getting the start. As Jake pointed out in the series preview, Giolito has been running an ERA that’s significantly lower than his FIP (3.54 vs. 4.20); it will be up to the Mariners hitters to bring those expected results more in line with his actual ones.

Today’s game information:

Today is a rare Saturday day game, beginning at 1:05 PT. The game will be televised on good old ROOT Sports again, with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will handle the radio duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports. Today is Salute to the Negro Leagues Day, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a replica Steelheads jersey.

Today in Mariners history: