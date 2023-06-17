Mariners Game #69 Preview, 6/17/23: CWS at SEA

After finally eking out a win in their City Connect uniforms, the Mariners look for a series win today against the White Sox with a rare Saturday day game.
Logan Gilbert will look to rebound from his worst start ever as a pro against a White Sox lineup that looks basically identical to last night’s. The Mariners will look to work on Lucas Giolito with a lineup that’s a little less lefty-heavy than one they might otherwise run out against a right-hander, with Dylan Moore, Tom Murphy, and José Caballero all getting the start. As Jake pointed out in the series preview, Giolito has been running an ERA that’s significantly lower than his FIP (3.54 vs. 4.20); it will be up to the Mariners hitters to bring those expected results more in line with his actual ones.
Today is a rare Saturday day game, beginning at 1:05 PT. The game will be televised on good old ROOT Sports again, with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will handle the radio duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports. Today is Salute to the Negro Leagues Day, with the first 10,000 fans receiving a replica Steelheads jersey.
- 1983: A classic Mariners moment. Al Cowens hits what looks like an inside-the-park home run against Kansas City, only to be called out for missing second base.
- 1992: Edgar Martinez provides all the offense in a 2-1 win over the White Sox by hitting a two-run homer in the 8th inning.
- 1997: Jeff Fassero becomes the first Mariners pitcher to bat in interleague play and strikes out looking in a 4-3 Mariners loss against the Giants.
- 2008 - Félix Hernández strikes out the side on nine pitches to become the 13th pitcher in American League history to throw an immaculate inning.
- 2015: Félix Hernández becomes the AL’s first 10-game winner of the season with eight shutout innings, outdueling Madison Bumgarner for a 2-0 Mariners win.
- 2022: Robbie Ray takes a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Angels, as the Mariners romp to an 8-1 victory at home.
