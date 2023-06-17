Dawn Of The Woo Era - Is Bryan Woo Better Than We Ever Imagined? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 25 on June 17th. Bryan Woo is the talk of the town after a blistering hot start last night against the feeble Chicago White Sox offense. Despite their best efforts not to score, the Mariners would finally do themselves some justice and rally late for a 3-2 victory. Everyone marvels at length about Woo’s shockingly dominant performance, regardless of opponent. Zach unveils some suggestions on ways to alter the dimensions of T Mobile Park to assist the struggling offenses. Anders is optimistic that a better offensive environment in T-Mobile Park might be a selling point to potential free agents. Lastly we convene with sympathies for the Oakland Athletics fans. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

