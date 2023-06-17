Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/17/23: Mike Zunino, Rob Manfred, and Joc Caglianone

Happy Saturday everyone! Let’s dig into it.
In Mariners news...
- Don’t let the internal narrative steer you wrong!
You might be surprised to learn the #Mariners are hitting .377 (26-for-69) with the bases loaded, highest in the MLB, and have a .997 OPS (fifth-highest in MLB).— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) June 17, 2023
- I can’t believe we live in a world where we’re going to get more Félix Hernández and Adrián Beltré content.
It’s a star-studded coaching staff for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 16, 2023
Around the league...
- The Guardians have designated Mike Zunino for assignment in the midst of a career-worst season for the catcher.
- Ginny Searle at Baseball Prospectus wrote about Rob Manfred’s telling comments and how the game needs to evolve to remain relevant to a modern audience. ($)
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs also provided his take, writing about how the sport we all love is being corrupted by a handful of rich white men.
- At the College World Series, we’re getting a glimpse at the likely 2024 #1 overall pick Joc Caglianone, a two-way star for the University of Florida.
