Mariners Game #68 Preview: Chicago (AL) at Seattle

So the last game the M’s played was a bit of a gut punch, with several hard hit balls dying at the track. None stung worse than Jesús Sánchez robbing Eugenio Suárez of a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the ninth, which was pain distilled in its purest form.

BUT! That was then. This is now, and the M’s are welcoming a floundering White Sox squad that is somehow third place in their division despite being ten games under .500. Never change, AL Central.

The Mariners are running out an identical lineup that they did on Wednesday, with Cal Raleigh behind the dish, Mike Ford doin’ his thing at DH, and José Caballero acting as second leadoff man once again. Bryan Woo will look to build on his excellent start in Anaheim on Saturday, where he racked up seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Michael Kopech is on the mound for the White Sox, and despite a FIP of 5.29 on the year, he’s done a decent job of keeping runs off the board despite a moderate-to-severe case of dingeritis. He can get wild at times, too, running a walk rate of 10.7%, and tonight would be a sweet time to see some strand rate regression from him. As far as the White Sox lineup goes, the venerable Jay Cuda noted on Twitter the other day that Andrew Benintendi is one of just two qualified hitters without a home run this year. That about sums up how things have been going on the South Side in 2023.

Game Info:

Tonight’s first pitch will be at 7:10, and the game is yet another Apple TV+ affair, though I have to say, Wayne Randazzo and Dontrelle Willis are a broadcast pair that has grown on me. You’re also able to sign up for a two-month free trial of the streaming service here, but set an alarm to cancel before it runs out! Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill, Jr. will have the call on 710 Seattle Sports.

It’s also Pride Night at T-Mobile Park this evening! Win this game for the gays and theys, Mariners.

On this Day in Mariners History: