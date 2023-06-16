 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/23: Kean Wong, Zach Neto, and Rob Manfred

Rob Manfred continues to make news for all the wrong reasons.

By Anders Jorstad
San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening on this Friday.

In Mariners news...

  • Shout out to Eugenio for bringing the good vibes!

Around the league...

  • Nevada governor Joe Lombardo officially signed the bill to fund a stadium for the A’s in Las Vegas. The last step the A’s need to clear now is a vote among the owners, which is all but a formality for them.
  • Prior to that news, Rob Manfred spoke to the media about the A’s relocation efforts and the reverse boycott. Evan Drellich at The Athletic has the report. ($)
  • Manfred also talked about Pride celebrations, noting that the league has urged teams not to wear Pride patches in order to “protect the players.”
  • Manfred also said that roboumps are not likely to be added to big league regulations in 2024.
  • Is that the downfall of the Angels I hear on the wind?
  • Jim Callis at MLB.com released the newest version of his MLB mock draft, in which he links the Mariners to a quartet of high schoolers.

Anders’ picks...

  • Danny O’Neil wrote about how NIL rules are causing a new imbalance in the way that college athletes — specifically women — are paid.

