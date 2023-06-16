Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/23: Kean Wong, Zach Neto, and Rob Manfred

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening on this Friday.
In Mariners news...
- Shout out to Eugenio for bringing the good vibes!
Join us in rallying together as allies and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community! ️— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 14, 2023
We’re excited to march alongside @AthleteAlly and the entire Seattle sports community at the @OurSeattlePride Parade on June 25... see you there! #SeattleSportsPride pic.twitter.com/t2XeJlwMTW
- The Mariners have dealt minor league utilityman Kean Wong to the White Sox, which may be writing on the wall for his brother Kolten.
Around the league...
- Nevada governor Joe Lombardo officially signed the bill to fund a stadium for the A’s in Las Vegas. The last step the A’s need to clear now is a vote among the owners, which is all but a formality for them.
- Prior to that news, Rob Manfred spoke to the media about the A’s relocation efforts and the reverse boycott. Evan Drellich at The Athletic has the report. ($)
- Manfred also talked about Pride celebrations, noting that the league has urged teams not to wear Pride patches in order to “protect the players.”
- Manfred also said that roboumps are not likely to be added to big league regulations in 2024.
- Is that the downfall of the Angels I hear on the wind?
Just to recap:— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 16, 2023
SS Zach Neto suffered a strained oblique (IL) last night.
IF Gio Urshela hurt himself running the bases (nature and severity of injury TBA) tonight
3B Anthony Rendon was hit in the wrist by a pitch (still in the game)
IF Brandon Drury is suspended tonight
- Jim Callis at MLB.com released the newest version of his MLB mock draft, in which he links the Mariners to a quartet of high schoolers.
Anders’ picks...
- Danny O’Neil wrote about how NIL rules are causing a new imbalance in the way that college athletes — specifically women — are paid.
