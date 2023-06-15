 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/15/23: Daniel Vogelbach, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Lance McCullers, Jr.

The injury bug continues to plague teams around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Washington Nationals v Kansas City Royals

Hello everyone! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s dive into what’s happening in the sport.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The A’s Las Vegas stadium construction proposal officially passed in both chambers of the Nevada state legislature yesterday, the last real hurdle for the organization’s planned move to Vegas. The bill now hits the desk of Governor Joe Lombardo.
  • The Mets are currently sitting Daniel Vogelbach to provide him with a “mental break” in the midst of a slump for the DH.
  • Another Mets player will be sitting out for the next several games, too.

