Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/15/23: Daniel Vogelbach, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Lance McCullers, Jr.

Hello everyone! It’s another Mariners off-day, so let’s dive into what’s happening in the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan spoke to Brock & Salk about how the Mariners might play into the forthcoming Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.
Around the league...
- The A’s Las Vegas stadium construction proposal officially passed in both chambers of the Nevada state legislature yesterday, the last real hurdle for the organization’s planned move to Vegas. The bill now hits the desk of Governor Joe Lombardo.
- The Mets are currently sitting Daniel Vogelbach to provide him with a “mental break” in the midst of a slump for the DH.
- Another Mets player will be sitting out for the next several games, too.
Official: MLB suspended Drew Smith for 10 games (plus fined him) for violating the foreign substance policy.— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 14, 2023
The Mets will play with a 12-man pitching staff through June 25.
- Yordan Álvarez is expected to miss at least four weeks while he recovers from an oblique injury.
- Meanwhile, Lance McCullers is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his forearm.
- Royals star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.
- Richard Staff at Defector gave his flowers to the 29 MLB players whose only experience playing in the majors was during the pandemic shortened 2020 season, and thus not in front of real fans.
