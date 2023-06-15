Running In Place - Has The Offense Made Sustainable Improvements? Meet At The Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin ,Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 24 on June 14th. The team is back to .500 after winning their first series of the season against a “good” team in the Miami Marlins. Furthermore, the team wRC+ has slid comfortably into league average at a flat 100. Who could be traded off to help the cause? Who could be traded for? Is Mike Ford the answer at DH? Is Caballero the answer at 2B? Will regression strike the pitching staff? We wrap with a smattering of listener Twitter questions about potential trades, app dysfunction and storylines to come. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

