 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/13/23: Ty France, J.T. Realmuto, and Luke Voit

A light batch of Tuesday links.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Miami Marlins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • A thing of beauty:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • A heartbreaking loss for the Texas Longhorns sends Stanford to the Men’s College World Series in an exciting, walk-off ending. The full bracket is now set, and can be found here.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...