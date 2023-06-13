Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/13/23: Ty France, J.T. Realmuto, and Luke Voit

In Mariners news...
- ICYMI, RHP Ty Adcock was called up prior to last night’s game after Penn Murfee landed back on the IL with elbow issues. Adcock worked two impressive innings in his MLB debut last night with no hits, walks, or runs.
Around the league...
- Arizonan Diamondbacks breakout star Corbin Carroll discusses meeting Ichiro as an 18-year old player and how it has impacted his career.
- The Kansas City Royals have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment and transferred his active roster spot to outfielder Darion Blanco, who was just called up by the team.
- Pitching prospect Keaton Winn has been called up by the San Francisco Giants for their series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team has optioned RHP Triston Beck in a corresponding move.
- The New York Mets have signed first baseman Luke Voit to a minor league deal and will activate him today for the Triple-A Mets.
- Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to his for the cycle since 2011 in the Phillies’ tight loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks last night.
- The Oakland A’s stay hot with their 6th win in a row, which is equal to the total wins they recorded last month.
Becca’s picks...
- A heartbreaking loss for the Texas Longhorns sends Stanford to the Men’s College World Series in an exciting, walk-off ending. The full bracket is now set, and can be found here.
TEXAS CAN’T FIND IT IN THE LIGHTS AND STANFORD IS GOING TO OMAHA pic.twitter.com/NzoWGZ1u1j— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 13, 2023
