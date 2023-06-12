Mariners Game #65 Preview, 6/12/23: Miami at Seattle

The Mariners continued their June swoon by dropping a series in Anaheim over the weekend; they haven’t won a series since the last weekend in May. It will be a challenge to start a new run here, as Miami rolls into town as one of the most surprising teams in baseball, currently sitting in second place in the NL East. In a way, the Marlins are the mirror universe Mariners, another team backed by strong pitching with an offense headlined by the king of “control the zone” in Luis Arráez, but in this universe, that team is winning.

Lineups:

Mariners fans will likely remember Jesús Luzardo from his time with Oakland; he’s finally growing into the ace-type of pitcher he was promised to be as a top A’s prospect. This entire Marlins pitching staff will be a lot for the Mariners hitters to deal with; you can read more about them in the series preview. Jarred Kelenic gets a night off against the lefty but was out for a long time earlier taking early BP and working intently with the hitting coaches. Julio hit his first-ever big-league homer against the Marlins on May 1 of last year; hopefully he can recapture that magic again today.

Bryce Miller will take on a lineup of Marlins hitters where over half the players are at least seven years older than him (Soler 31, Cooper 32, Segura 33, Berti 33, Davis 31). Best of luck, kid.

Roster moves:

No roster move has yet been made official as the team is waiting on Penn Murfee’s MRI results, but it certainly looks like Murfee will be headed back to the IL and Double-A relief prospect Ty Adcock will be added to the roster (likely meaning Robbie Ray will be shifted to the 60-day IL). Adcock was drafted in the eighth round in 2019 out of the same school as George Kirby, Elon, but the Mariners took him knowing the catcher conversion already needed Tommy John. Adcock returned to the mound late in 2022 but this is his first full season of competition; in 13 innings with Double-A Arkansas, he has 13 strikeouts to just one walk. Adcock possesses a big fastball that can reach 99 mph with ride and pairs it with a wicked slider that’s a big whiff-getter.

Ty Adcock throws a perfect 8th inning. He’s going to help the M’s at some point. pic.twitter.com/v7soqJQmn3 — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 29, 2023

Update: the move has now been made official. Adcock will wear #70. Penn Murfee to the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation, and Robbie Ray to the 60-day IL.

Today’s game info:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40 PT. You can find it televised on ROOT Sports NW with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call; Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will handle the radio duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

It’s Star Wars Night at T-Mobile, so get ready for some possible bad photoshops on the video board. Probably no worse than the Angels’ Christmas in June thing, though. The entire Marlins series is Value Games if you’re looking to come to the ballpark for cheap. This weekend has some exciting stuff as well if you’re looking to come out for the White Sox series—Pride Fireworks Night on June 16, Salute to the Negro Leagues on the 17th, and Fathers Day with the talking Geno bottle opener on Sunday the 18th.

Today in Mariners history: