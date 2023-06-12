Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/12/23: Andrew McCutchen, Brandon Crawford, and Sue Bird

In Mariners news...
- Reliever Penn Murfee was forced to exit yesterday’s game early due to elbow discomfort, and could land back on the IL after just re-joining the team from the same issue.
- MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explains what he thinks the Mariners should focus on at the upcoming trade deadline and how their current performance should affect their approach.
Around the league...
- New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball during the game but continued announcing through the final out:
- Massive congrats to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen on recording his 2000th career hit! In a full circle moment, Cutch was able get the milestone hit at home in at PNC Park almost 14 years to the day that he got his first MLB hit during his debut in Pittsburgh.
- A 13-3 blowout win for the San Francisco Giants brought the long-awaited opportunity for shortstop Brandon Crawford to make his first ever pitching appearance. Topping out at 90 MPH on the radar gun and leaving the game with a 0.00 ERA, Crawford impressed in his pitching debut and feels that he was able to prove his skills to the pitching staff.
- In MLB’s longest recorded walk-off home run since 2015, Rockies infielder Nolan Jones crushed a 472-foot homer to center field for the team’s 5-4 win.
- Los Angeles Dodgers former All-Star pitcher Alex Reyes will be out until next season after undergoing shoulder surgery last week. Reyes hasn’t pitched in a regular season game since 2021, and is now receiving his second shoulder surgery in 13 months.
- The Colorado Rockies have signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the amazing, talented, legendary Sue Bird on her jersey retirement! Thank you Sue for everything you’ve done for Seattle, on and off the court. Read about Sue’s beautiful jersey retirement ceremony here.
