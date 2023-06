Mariners 4, Angels 9

Number of pitches Julio saw off of Griffin Canning: 21

Number of hits Julio had off of Griffin Canning: 0

Win Expectancy Chart:

Sunshine in the PNW: Teoscar Hernández, +.112 WPA

Rain in SoCal: Logan Gilbert, -.337 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Day:

It’s not clear to me when this comment was made because it could have been at literally any point in the game:

And one from Sweezo too: