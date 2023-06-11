 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/11/23: Jarred Kelenic, Adam Wainwright, and the Dark Lord Sauron

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • I need to be a fly on the wall when Jarred goes to a bingo night and flips a banquet table over when Janice gets her second bingo of the night. Man is capable of looking pressed about anything and I love him for it.
  • Any homerun is liable to obliterate someone’s narrative at any given time. This one felt particularly personal.
  • The penultimate installment in the All-Star Patch Collection dropped yesterday. Get yours while supplies last!

Around the league...

  • Sure the video is cute, but the real content is in the replies and QRTSs of this pitch getting absolutely obliterated.
  • A great day for Kyle Hendricks, but a win for Mitch anywhere is a win for Mariners fans everywhere.
  • One of these days we need to get a bracket tournament going with the fastest athletes from football, baseball, soccer, and whatever other sports want to participate so we can put this debate to bed once and for all. I don’t know who we have to talk to to get this put together, but I’d like to be at the meeting.

Nick’s pick...

  • Babe wake up, they dropped Mordor 2!

