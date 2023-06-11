Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/11/23: Jarred Kelenic, Adam Wainwright, and the Dark Lord Sauron

In Mariners news...
- I need to be a fly on the wall when Jarred goes to a bingo night and flips a banquet table over when Janice gets her second bingo of the night. Man is capable of looking pressed about anything and I love him for it.
Jarred playing Rock Paper Scissors with a kid in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/x9A9SaDB9I— Christine (@ItsChristineEM) June 11, 2023
- Any homerun is liable to obliterate someone’s narrative at any given time. This one felt particularly personal.
Around the league...
- Sure the video is cute, but the real content is in the replies and QRTSs of this pitch getting absolutely obliterated.
Adam Wainwright's son Caleb threw out the first pitch today pic.twitter.com/nfskqtw4ix— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2023
- A great day for Kyle Hendricks, but a win for Mitch anywhere is a win for Mariners fans everywhere.
Kyle Hendricks' no-hit bid is broken up with 2 outs in the 8th inning.@MLBonFOX pic.twitter.com/1CeRDE0ySZ— MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2023
- One of these days we need to get a bracket tournament going with the fastest athletes from football, baseball, soccer, and whatever other sports want to participate so we can put this debate to bed once and for all. I don’t know who we have to talk to to get this put together, but I’d like to be at the meeting.
Elly De La Cruz (in English): “I am the fastest man in the world”— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 10, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- Babe wake up, they dropped Mordor 2!
Stunning images from the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano https://t.co/ijPoeT23Ok pic.twitter.com/2pexOOvEoG— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) June 9, 2023
