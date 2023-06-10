Mariners Game #63 Preview, 6/10/23: SEA at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Disneyland USA

After a disappointing loss last night, tonight Bryan Woo will try to see if he can improve on his disastrous first MLB outing against a lineup featuring two generational superstars. Good luck, kid.

As for the Mariners hitters, they’ll have a lot to deal with from lefty Patrick Sandoval, who can suffer command outages but has been very good at striking out the Mariners with his secondary pitches, although as Jake noted in the series preview, both those pitches have been a little less effective so far this year.

Here’s how the Mariners will line up tonight, as they thoughtfully and helpfully provided a lineup three hours ahead of game time:

Night baseball in Anaheim for Game 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/oao3O3VAOF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 10, 2023

And here’s how the Angels will line up:

For they have unhelpfully not provided a lineup even though I have been writing this game preview for over forty minutes and every time I check back, crickets. I’m scheduling this preview anyway and will try to remember to update it because I do have things to do other than sit around and wait for the Angels to deign to drop their lineup. But whatever. Trout, Ohtani, the shambolic Anthony Rendon, Luis “hits like prime Mantle against the Mariners” Rengifo, various filler, Mickey “wow the Phillies really might have a player dev problem” Moniak, you know how it goes.

Update: here’s what Rotowire has.

Today’s game info:

Tonight’s game starts at 7:07 PM, because Angels Start Your Games At Normal Times Challenge (impossible). Thankfully we will have left Apple TV behind and are back on ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Sims on the call; Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will handle the radio broadcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Mariners Care Foundation Auction:

Tonight is the virtual auction for the Mariners Care Foundation, benefiting On BASE 365, an organization dedicated to leveling the playing field in baseball and softball so all can have equitable access to the sport, as well as the Hometown Nine program and Community Impact Grants. The auction will be live from 5 PM to 11 PM and you can bid at the Mariners auction page, with all proceeds from the auction supporting the Mariners Care Foundation. Read more about the specific initiatives here.

Some of the items available to bid on include:

An MLB All-Star Week Exclusive Package including Terrace Club tickets to all All-Star Week events, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive invite to the Derby After Dark party, among other perks.

A City Connect package highlighted by an autographed Ken Griffey Jr. jersey, among other items.

A Kraken/ROOT Sports experience including a behind-the-scenes tour of a Kraken gameday broadcast and four Club-level tickets to the game.

A set of baseballs autographed by each member of the Mariners starting rotation (Castillo, Gilbert, Kirby, Marco, and Miller).

A Press Row experience including a new Microsoft Surface so you can write your own gamer. Come hang out with me in the press box! I’ll show you all my hacks for the soft serve machine (budget affogato, anyone?).

Today in Mariners history: