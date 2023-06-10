Woo 2: Return of the Woo - What is the Ceiling on Bryan Woo? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 23 on June 10th. After a close loss to the Los Angeles Angels last night at the hands of Shohei Ohtani, Zach looks at the free swinging cadre of the Mariners strikeout leaders: Teoscar, Julio, Eugenio and Jarred to assess the inconsistency. Next up, put expectations aside, what are you enjoying this year watching the Mariners? In the face of adversity we do believe optimism can be found in the youth and development. We dig deep into Jerry’s quotes from 710 this week and try to diagnose what’s ailing the team by translating Jerry speak for the fans. Bryan Woo takes his second turn in the rotation on Saturday afternoon, what are your expectations for the young starter? Let us know in the comments below. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

