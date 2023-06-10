Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/10/23: Jonatan Clase, Anthony Bass, and Carlos Santana

Good morning everyone, and happy Saturday! The M’s series against the Angels continues today, and we’ve got the links you need before gametime.

In Mariners news...

Jonatan Clase had another sock and a shoe yesterday (a homer and a steal), bringing his season total to 16 homers and 40 steals in 52 games. For comparison: across 107 games last year he had 13 homers and 55 steals. He is, however, still striking out at a high clip.

Baseball destroyed. Jonatan Clase solo HR. pic.twitter.com/sgHBpk6RR6 — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 10, 2023

Here’s a wholesome Ken Griffey, Jr. story for you all.

This story about Griffey by /u/kehteh on Reddit has me straight up emotional this morning. Baseball games as a kid were magical. pic.twitter.com/5Z3nnkcCsd — Sofie ️‍ (@sofieballgame) June 8, 2023

Adam Jude at The Seattle Times asks five questions the Mariners must answer in their upcoming stretch of baseball.

Jon Morosi talked about the Mariners’ trade deadline plans during his most recent radio spot for 710 ESPN Seattle.

Around the league...

The Nevada Senate vote on whether or not to fund an A’s stadium in Las Vegas has been extended by a week.

The Blue Jays DFA’d Anthony Bass in the wake of a scandal caused by his anti-LGBTQ+ social posts. Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community celebrated the move, but not so fast: Jays GM Ross Atkins says the move was purely a baseball move. Kaitlyn McGrath at The Athletic wrote about how the Jays bungled this situation at every turn and missed every opportunity to show the local and global LGBTQ+ community that they cared about them. ($)

Maura McGurk at Over The Monster wrote about the Red Sox’s handling of a similar case involving left-hander Matt Dermody, and what the organization’s (and league’s) response means for people in the LGBTQ+ community like Maura.

Despite new rule changes, strikeouts are still on the rise. Eno Sarris at The Athletic investigates the cause of this. ($)

Matt Gelb at The Athletic dives into a conspiracy inside the Phillies clubhouse — that their ballpark’s pitch clock is faster than others’ — and how the data supports their claim. ($)

The Mariners could really use Carlos Santana again, even if he has been below league-average as a hitter this year. I just miss the competent at-bats and the fun he brought.

The Mariners will host the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic as a part of the All-Star Weekend festivities.

Introducing the roster for the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic presented by @TMobile & powered by the @Baseball_YDF ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kODXwxDZLj — MLBDevelops (@MLBDevelops) June 9, 2023

