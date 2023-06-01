 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/1/23: Mike Blowers, Anthony Rizzo, and Barry Bonds

Summer is in the air, and so are the baseballs.

By Anders Jorstad
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images

Hello everyone and welcome to June — and happy Pride Month! With the third full month of the MLB season getting underway, we head onto the latest news.

In Mariners news...

  • It’s Felnin Celesten season!
  • For the many of you who have been wondering what’s going on with Mike Blowers, Larry Stone at The Seattle Times got the exclusive story. The short of it is that he’s OK and we should see him in the booth again soon.
  • Jack Allen spoke to Emerson Hancock about his pro baseball journey so far and how it feels to be on the precipice of achieving a lifelong dream of reaching the majors.
  • David Johnson at Men’s Journal penned a profile on Mariners mental skills coach Stephanie Hale-Burkhart and her impact on players in the team’s organization.
  • It’s not super surprising to see Julio on this list, but we see you too, J.P.!

Around the league...

  • All-Star Game ballots are officially released, so go out there and vote for some Mariners!
  • Mike Petriello at MLB outlined where he thinks the MLB All-Star rosters currently stand, in which he projects three Mariners are on track to make the squad.

