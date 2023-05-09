Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 18-18: Chart Back to .500! By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman May 9, 2023, 9:06pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 18-18: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Making great time on your drive to work: George Kirby, +.376 WPA Realizing 3/4ths of the way there you left your bag at home: Julio Rodríguez, -.121 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing Game #36: Game Thread II Mariners Game #36 Preview, 5/9/23: Texas at Seattle About Last Night: Julio’s cold start feels worse than it is Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/9/23: Mitch Haniger, Garrett Cleavinger, and Aaron Judge Pitching wakes up bright and early, offense hits snooze button repeatedly, Mariners lose 2-1 17-18: Chart Loading comments...
Loading comments...