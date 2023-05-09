Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/9/23: Mitch Haniger, Garrett Cleavinger, and Aaron Judge

In Mariners news...
- Jarred. Kelenic.
Fearless pic.twitter.com/X9JhNHGXi1— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 9, 2023
- The MLB All-Star Village has been announced by the league with details on this year’s MLB Draft, fan attractions, and more.
All-Star Village has been unveiled. Over 50 baseball-themed attractions in and around Lumen Field 7/8-7/11 with over 20 former Mariners scheduled to make appearances.https://t.co/Zlyes2V48B— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 8, 2023
- Despite winning their home series against the Houston Astros, the Mariners’ bats are still struggling and producing concerning offensive numbers, writes Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times.
Around the league...
- We miss you Hanny!
Mitch Haniger LAYS out pic.twitter.com/WgJjtL5m8q— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2023
- Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Garrett Cleavinger is likely out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, leaving the Rays looking for additional bullpen help.
- Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has been placed on the 15-day IL with head fractures after taking a 106 mph fastball to the face in the team’s game on Sunday.
- New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is set to return from the 10-day IL today prior to the Yankees’ game this afternoon against the Oakland A’s.
