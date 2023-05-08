Mariners Game Preview #35, 5/8/2023: Texas at Seattle

After taking a series from the scuffling Astros, the Mariners face a tougher test against the division-leading Texas Rangers. The Mariners get a bit fortunate here as they’ll miss the teeth of the Texas rotation while putting up the strong side of their own rotation, but will still have to contend with the AL’s second-best offense by wRC+.

Lineups:

Ah rats, actually, scratch that:

Updated Lineup:



CF Rodríguez

1B France

LF Kelenic

3B Suárez

C Raleigh

RF Hernández

DH Trammell

SS Caballero

2B Wong

J.P. Crawford is a late scratch after fouling a ball off his knee yesterday. That means Wong, who originally wasn’t in the lineup after getting banged up himself on a play on Saturday, goes back into the lineup, pushing José Caballero to shortstop, which is not his best position but that tells you how much the team currently values having “Cabby’s” bat in the lineup. Also, Taylor Trammell gets a boost in the lineup order, climbing out of the nine-spot and taking over his pal J.P.’s spot. Do it proud, Taylor!

The Texas lineup, I am sorry to say, can really really hit. I’m not sure what Robbie Grossman is doing up there in the two-hole except keeping the spot warm for top prospect Evan Carter, who should emerge any day from the Texas League like a Chestburster, but it’s an all-gas-no-brakes thumping from top to bottom with very few exceptions (looking at you, Sandy León). If you’d like to know more about why you will rue the name Jonah Heim by the end of this series if you don’t already remember him from the two walk-off home runs in 2021, check out the series preview.

Today’s game info:

Tonight’s tilt starts at 6:40 PT and will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson on the call; Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will handle radio duties on 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history:

Oh man, today is a good one.

2018: Happy James Paxton No-Hitter Day! It was the sixth no-hitter in Mariners history, and the first time a Canadian pitcher threw a no-hitter in Canada (and Pax is only the second Canadian-born pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter!). Paxton was the first American League pitcher to record a 16-strikeout game and a no-hitter in the same season since Nolan Ryan did it (in the same game, even!) in 1991...and also against the Blue Jays.

2022: Happy George Kirby MLB Debut Day! Kirby started his MLB career by shutting out the Rays for six innings, striking out seven, and became the first Mariners player to toss 6.0+ scoreless innings in their MLB debut. Because the 2022 Mariners were equally offensively frustrating as the 2023 Mariners at this point, the team couldn’t get him a win, but they eventually won the game in extras on a Ty France walk-off single. More of these vibes, please:

This is also the anniversary (2015) of Logan Morrison’s first-ever walk-off hit. I enjoyed LoMo’s tenure as a Mariner, and as the originator of the “golden retriever granted human form” spirit that now exists in Ty France. Hopefully that means a big day for Ty ahead.