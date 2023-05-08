Offensive Awakening - Are The Bats Heating Up? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 14 on May 8th! The Mariners are fresh off a series victory, taking two of three games against the rival Houston Astros. However, with the juggernaut and division leading Texas Rangers rolling into town, there is little time to rest. Are the ice cold bats of Julio, Ty, Eugenio and Cal starting to heat up? How impressive has Bryce Miller been through two starts? Will the pitching success continue? What’s the scoop on Muñoz and Moore? We’ve got all the answers. Let us know if you think the Mariners are poised for a breakout offensively in the comments below. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

