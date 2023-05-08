The Daily Catch: May 8, 2023

Luis Castillo #58 talks with pitching coach Pete Woodworth #32 of the Seattle Mariners during the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners mascot “Moose” poses in a City Connect jersey before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat \ah at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The City Connect uniform of Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners is seen during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Gabe Speier #55 and George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners play with their hats before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 and Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners jog to the outfield fourth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images