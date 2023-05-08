The Daily Catch: May 8, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I have a boat-load of Photos of the Game for you to choose from.
Enjoy!
Photos of the Game (OAK Series)
Wed May 3
- Catcher Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners gives a thumbs down to a rain delay prior to playing the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners dives into third base safe against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners looks on while sitting in the dugout prior to the start of the game agains the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after he hit a solo home run to tie the game 2-2 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning of major league baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (May 3 at OAK):
25%
Catcher Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners gives a thumbs down to a rain delay prior to playing the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California.
22%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners dives into third base safe against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California.
3%
Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California.
15%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners looks on while sitting in the dugout prior to the start of the game agains the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California.
33%
AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after he hit a solo home run to tie the game 2-2 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning of major league baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum on May 03, 2023 in Oakland, California.
Thu May 4
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners during a break in the action standing at his position blowing bubbles while chewing bubble gum against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners throws off balance to first base throwing out Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners dives for a ball that goes for an rbi triple hit by Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first bast to complete the double-play against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning of a major league baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
- The Seattle Mariners celebrates defeating the Oakland Athletics 5-3 at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (May 4 at OAK):
42%
Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners during a break in the action standing at his position blowing bubbles while chewing bubble gum against the Oakland Athletics
25%
Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners throws off balance to first base throwing out Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California.
3%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners dives for a ball that goes for an rbi triple hit by Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California.
3%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first bast to complete the double-play against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the fourth inning of a major league baseball game at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California.
24%
The Seattle Mariners celebrates defeating the Oakland Athletics 5-3 at RingCentral Coliseum on May 04, 2023 in Oakland, California.
Photos of the Game (HOU Series)
Fri May 5
- Luis Castillo #58 talks with pitching coach Pete Woodworth #32 of the Seattle Mariners during the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- The Seattle Mariners mascot “Moose” poses in a City Connect jersey before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat \ah at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- The City Connect uniform of Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners is seen during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Gabe Speier #55 and George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners play with their hats before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 and Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners jog to the outfield fourth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Liv Lyons/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (May 5 vs HOU):
0%
Luis Castillo #58 talks with pitching coach Pete Woodworth #32 of the Seattle Mariners during the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
7%
The Seattle Mariners mascot "Moose" poses in a City Connect jersey before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
5%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners at bat \ah at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
8%
The City Connect uniform of Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners is seen during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
17%
Gabe Speier #55 and George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners play with their hats before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
30%
Julio Rodriguez #44 and Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners jog to the outfield fourth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
5%
Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
20%
Taylor Trammell #5 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
4%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Sat May 6
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his 3-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after grounding out into a double play during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Manager Scott Servais #9 congratulates J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners after they beat the Houston Astros 7-5 at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his two-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his 3-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Manager Scott Servais #9 high congratulates Juan Then #43 of the Seattle Mariners after his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (May 6 vs HOU):
11%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his 3-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
10%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
5%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after grounding out into a double play during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
14%
Manager Scott Servais #9 congratulates J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners after they beat the Houston Astros 7-5 at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
7%
Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his two-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
27%
J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his 3-run RBI double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
23%
Manager Scott Servais #9 high congratulates Juan Then #43 of the Seattle Mariners after his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Sun May 7
- Centerfielder Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners and teammate Jose Caballero #76 celebrate a victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses with a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
- Second baseman Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners tags out Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros, who was trying to steal second base during the second inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to defeating the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (May 7 vs HOU):
13%
Centerfielder Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners and teammate Jose Caballero #76 celebrate a victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1.
16%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses with a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
17%
Second baseman Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners tags out Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros, who was trying to steal second base during the second inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
16%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to defeating the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
37%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
