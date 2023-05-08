Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/8/23: Bryce Miller, Victor Robles, and Paul Goldschmidt

In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Bryce Miller is off to a fantastic start after just two MLB games:
Bryce Miller is the first pitcher in MLB history with a sub-1.00 ERA, 15+ strikeouts and ≤1 BB over a pitcher’s first 2 career games.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) May 7, 2023
- Some postgame team bonding for the Mariners at Climate Pledge Arena to cheer on the Kraken:
The Kraken have outscored the Mariners today … who are here by the way. pic.twitter.com/QxYUJ4xOJd— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) May 8, 2023
Around the league...
- The Washington Nationals have placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day IL after he was experiencing back spasms from an injury while trying to steal second base.
- After scoring 11 runs in their impressive second inning against the Cincinnati Reds last night, the Chicago White Sox recorded their highest scoring inning since 2007.
- Will Leitch at MLB.com ranks all of the team home run celebrations this season, and the Mariners have locked in the number one spot with their home run trident.
- The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open the 2024 season with a series in South Korea, which will be the first MLB game ever played there.
- Cardinals veteran Paul Goldschmidt recorded the third three-homer game of his career yesterday against the Detroit Tigers, with every home run over 400 ft.
