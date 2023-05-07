 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/7/23: Kolten Wong, Willson Contreras, and Craig Counsell

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • I’m pretty sure I still have heart palpitations brought on by watching that 8th inning last night. The Cardiac Kids are back!
  • Kolten Wong was just starting to heat up at the plate before having to leave last night’s game following a diving play to his left. Manager Scott Servais said that x-rays on his wrist were negative in the post-game press conference last night. Expect to see Jose Caballero at second for the next few days.
  • Tucker doing a great impression of how I’m going to behave when I meet him one day.
  • A look at an alternate reality Seattle City Connect logo, as seen on Jarred Kelenic’s cleats.

Around the league...

  • I don’t necessarily think I could be an MLB manager, but every now and again a manager will do something that is so obviously a bad idea that I can’t help but think, “hey, at least I wouldn’t do that.”
  • As someone who has not had appendicitis, I always thought the scar looks pretty cool. You take the good with the bad you know?
  • I’ll say what we’re all thinking, Randy Arozarena is the coolest human being alive.
  • We absolutely love a good manager meltdown around these parts, and this was a heck of a performance by Brewers manager Craig Counsell yesterday.
  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney might like a word, but I see the point here.

Nick’s pick...

  • Nothing to see here today, just a fluffy penguin chick. Happy Sunday everybody. Go Mariners!

