Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/7/23: Kolten Wong, Willson Contreras, and Craig Counsell

In Mariners news...
- I’m pretty sure I still have heart palpitations brought on by watching that 8th inning last night. The Cardiac Kids are back!
here's what a 7-run eighth with 2 outs looks like when a team entered the inning trailing, 3-0— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 7, 2023
aka
wheeeee! pic.twitter.com/P7t6BRyyeT
- Kolten Wong was just starting to heat up at the plate before having to leave last night’s game following a diving play to his left. Manager Scott Servais said that x-rays on his wrist were negative in the post-game press conference last night. Expect to see Jose Caballero at second for the next few days.
Kolten Wong has exited this game after showing some visible discomfort when diving for a ground ball in the 5th inning. pic.twitter.com/7CvVUEdy8n— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 7, 2023
- Tucker doing a great impression of how I’m going to behave when I meet him one day.
Silly dog pic.twitter.com/j5ZQb6HHIh— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) May 7, 2023
- A look at an alternate reality Seattle City Connect logo, as seen on Jarred Kelenic’s cleats.
How late in the design process did the @Mariners and @Nike change the primary City Connect logo? @jarredkelenic has the logo that was leaked months ago on his @nikediamond cleats tonight. As a longtime M's fan, way better option than the upside down trident IMO. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/CwO1kxQhiG— Dan Powell (@thedanpal) May 6, 2023
Around the league...
- I don’t necessarily think I could be an MLB manager, but every now and again a manager will do something that is so obviously a bad idea that I can’t help but think, “hey, at least I wouldn’t do that.”
The Cardinals aren’t just considering using Willson Contreras in the outfield. They will be.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 6, 2023
Contreras won’t catch much over the next couple of weeks. He’ll be used primarily as a DH and corner outfielder. More soon on @TheAthleticMLB
- As someone who has not had appendicitis, I always thought the scar looks pretty cool. You take the good with the bad you know?
Update on Eloy Jiménez: pic.twitter.com/TPHkJ98GJN— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2023
- I’ll say what we’re all thinking, Randy Arozarena is the coolest human being alive.
Randy Arozarena launched a bomb in the first inning against the Yankees tonight. Rounding the bases, he stopped at third and did this. Next two plate appearances? He got plunked. pic.twitter.com/gPBRupAJxJ— Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 6, 2023
- We absolutely love a good manager meltdown around these parts, and this was a heck of a performance by Brewers manager Craig Counsell yesterday.
This is an all-timer from Brewers manager Craig Counsell:— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 7, 2023
"He fu--ked up? ... You're saying he f--ked up? ... You f--ked up!" pic.twitter.com/3xHJ05Flm0
- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney might like a word, but I see the point here.
Name another owner that gets their name chanted positively at a road game. Peter Seidler might be the most liked owner in all professional sports. pic.twitter.com/nBm1kxgSix— Chase Izidoro (@chaseizi) April 21, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- Nothing to see here today, just a fluffy penguin chick. Happy Sunday everybody. Go Mariners!
May 6, 2023
Loading comments...