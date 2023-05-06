City Connects and May Showers - Are The Astros Ready To Fall? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Anders Jorstad, Zach Mason and Evan James are here for Meet at the Mitt episode 13 on Saturday May 6th. The Mariners are fresh off a loss to the Houston Astros due to some monster home runs from who else but Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Despite the loss, the hometown crowd showed up to see the team strut in their new City Connect. Despite the loss, the team rolls into T-Mobile Park with the wind in their sails after sweeping the Oakland Athletics and a chance to tie their record with Houston by winning the final two of the series. What’s eating Houston’s offense? How impressive was Bryce Miller earlier this week, and what are we looking for from the rookie on Sunday? Will Marco hold it together enough for the offense to squeak out a few runs? Have the bats really started to come alive? We’ve got all the answers, but be sure to tell us where you’re at with the state of the team in the comments below. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

