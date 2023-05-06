Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/6/23: Kolten Wong, Luis García, and Matt Harvey

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dig into it.
In Mariners news...
- Kolten Wong credits his mini bounce-back at the plate to a change in his swing preparation.
- The City Connect jersey conspiracy begins...
How late in the design process did the @Mariners and @Nike change the primary City Connect logo? @jarredkelenic has the logo that was leaked months ago on his @nikediamond cleats tonight. As a longtime M's fan, way better option than the upside down trident IMO. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/CwO1kxQhiG— Dan Powell (@thedanpal) May 6, 2023
Around the league...
- Former Mets star Matt Harvey has announced his retirement from baseball.
- A pair of Angels arms are officially done for the season.
Jose Quijada and Austin Warren will both have Tommy John surgery.— Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) May 5, 2023
- Meanwhile, Astros right-hander Luis García will also undergo Tommy John surgery.
- Their minor league pitching depth has taken a hit, too.
Two other Astros' starting pitchers on the 40-man roster who are in the Minor Leagues are dealing with injuries. Forrest Whitley has minor soreness in his decelerator muscle (below shoulder) and will take a day or two off, according to a source. Shawn Dubin was placed on 7-day IL— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 6, 2023
- Chronic back issues are tough, and if you’re the Yankees that’s definitely not something you want to hear after signing the guy to an six-year contract extension.
Carlos Rodon said he has been told his back issue is "chronic." He is tentatively scheduled to have the cortisone injection next week. Asked if a July return is realistic, he said: "I can't put a timeline on anything. I'll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can."— Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2023
- A former Mariner prospect is headed to Boston.
Rangers Minor League trade: RHP Zack Littell is being sent to Boston for cash considerations.— kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 5, 2023
Littell had a 2.25 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock this season.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders what the long-term impacts of gambling might be on the sport of baseball.
- Oakland A’s play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper uttered a racial slur during yesterday’s pregame show. What the A’s will do about it remains to be seen.
Anders’ picks...
- This is incredibly silly, but maybe that’s what we all need right now.
