Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/5/23: Matt Mervis, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger

Greetings everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what is happening around the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jonatan Clase has been named the Northwest League Player of the Month for a torrid April in Everett. Clase was supposed to play his first game as an Arkansas Traveler yesterday, but due to the rainout he is expected to make his Double-A debut tonight.
Around the league...
- The Cubs are promoting first base prospect Matt Mervis, finally satisfying the fans who have been clamoring for him to be called up.
- The Rangers provided some updates on key players: Corey Seager could be back in action next week when Texas plays the Mariners, while Jacob deGrom is expected to embark on a throwing program soon.
- An umpire forced Rays starter Zach Eflin to remove his wedding ring during his start.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs checks in on the A’s major offseason trade, which will hinge on the success of utilityman Esteury Ruiz.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs takes a look at what is going right for outfielder Cody Bellinger this year in Chicago.
- Former Mariner Roenis Elías has signed on with Korea’s SSG Landers.
- The MLB prospect team chooses a potential future closer for each team.
- The Cleveland Guardians are 2010 Mariners level bad at hitting for power!
Lowest team slugging %, last 30 years— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 4, 2023
2013 Marlins: .335 (They went 62-100)
*2023 Guardians: .338*
2010 Mariners: .339 (61-101)
2014 Padres: .342 (77-85)
2022 A's: .346 (60-102)
2022 Tigers: .346 (66-96)
1993 Marlins: .346 (64-98)https://t.co/7ZZlPZA5xM
- Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays continue breaking records.
The Tampa Bay Rays are only the seventh team in baseball history to start a season 26-6 or better -- and just the second since 1939. Five of those teams won 100-plus games. Four of them won the World Series and another lost in the World Series.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 4, 2023
- The White Sox continue to find embarrassing ways to lose baseball games (the Twins won this game 7-3).
White Sox would have had a walk off HBP but Hanser Alberto swung the bat here pic.twitter.com/ht8rQO8ofw— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 4, 2023
- Grant Brisbee at The Athletic wonders just how crazy Major League Baseball will get when it comes to rule changes to the sport. ($)
- Kevin Baxter at the Los Angeles Times tells the story of the baseball academy the Dodgers have set up in Uganda, which they hope will provide them with a competitive advantage.
- In college baseball news, the Alabama baseball team has parted ways with head coach Brad Bohannon amidst a betting scandal.
- I know we hate the Astros, but this is pretty neat.
.@Astros player Mauricio Dubón's custom Jordan 1 cleats feature his dogs Marcelo and Cash pic.twitter.com/1fNjfuSAJi— MLB Life (@MLBLife) May 4, 2023
Loading comments...