 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/5/23: Matt Mervis, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger

Things are looking up for the Cubs.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Greetings everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what is happening around the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jonatan Clase has been named the Northwest League Player of the Month for a torrid April in Everett. Clase was supposed to play his first game as an Arkansas Traveler yesterday, but due to the rainout he is expected to make his Double-A debut tonight.

Around the league...

  • The White Sox continue to find embarrassing ways to lose baseball games (the Twins won this game 7-3).

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...