Responding to his last outing with street savoir faire: George Kirby. Eight innings, seven strikeouts, no walks (of course), only three hits, 67 of his 95 pitches for strikes, and a career high velocity at 99.1 mph.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Car Mode: George Kirby, .517 WPA

Forgot to charge their Nintendo Switch: Jarred Kelenic, -.137 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

Give him as many as he asks for, I say.