Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/31/23: Julio Rodríguez, Adam Engel, and Aaron Hicks

Hello folks! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Tyler Locklear and Alberto Rodriguez of High-A Everett both made the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.
- Speaking of awards, Julio Rodríguez was honored for his torrid week.
Heating up just in time for summer.@JRODshow44 is your AL Player of the eek! #SeaUsRise— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 30, 2023
https://t.co/ZPsTjm7qIZ pic.twitter.com/5wOXymzLot
- The M’s made a move to shore up their outfield depth in Tacoma.
Mariners have acquired veteran outfielder Adam Engel and he is in Tacoma's lineup tonight.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) May 30, 2023
- Andrés Muñoz was strong in his first rehab outing.
Andres Munoz in his 1st rehab game:— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 31, 2023
1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K, 19 pitches, 12 strikes.
Threw mostly sliders. Fastball 98-99. pic.twitter.com/THQQZDeg6w
Around the league...
- The Orioles have agreed to an MLB contract with outfielder Aaron Hicks.
- Ethan Salas was just signed this January, labeled by many outlets as the best international prospect next to the M’s own Felnin Celesten. To move a kid that young to Single-A is pretty unprecedented.
The Padres have promoted 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas to Low-A Lake Elsinore.— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) May 30, 2023
- Clayton Kershaw spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his displeasure with the organization re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s Pride Night, and said that he pushed for the return of Christian Faith and Family Day in response.
- Kershaw isn’t the only player in baseball who voiced opposition to the Dodgers’ decision, with the Nationals’ Trevor Williams writing a long statement with his thoughts on the matter as well.
- Alex Shultz of SF Gate tells the odd story of Giants’ owner Charles Johnson and his war with a clam shack.
Loading comments...