Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/31/23: Julio Rodríguez, Adam Engel, and Aaron Hicks

Wrapping up the month of May with some links.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Tyler Locklear and Alberto Rodriguez of High-A Everett both made the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.
  • Speaking of awards, Julio Rodríguez was honored for his torrid week.
  • The M’s made a move to shore up their outfield depth in Tacoma.
  • Andrés Muñoz was strong in his first rehab outing.

Around the league...

  • The Orioles have agreed to an MLB contract with outfielder Aaron Hicks.
  • Ethan Salas was just signed this January, labeled by many outlets as the best international prospect next to the M’s own Felnin Celesten. To move a kid that young to Single-A is pretty unprecedented.
  • Clayton Kershaw spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his displeasure with the organization re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s Pride Night, and said that he pushed for the return of Christian Faith and Family Day in response.
  • Kershaw isn’t the only player in baseball who voiced opposition to the Dodgers’ decision, with the Nationals’ Trevor Williams writing a long statement with his thoughts on the matter as well.
  • Alex Shultz of SF Gate tells the odd story of Giants’ owner Charles Johnson and his war with a clam shack.

