Mariners Reacts Survey: Survey says we want to know what you think

Well, Mariners faithful, we are now officially two months into the season, and this is the perfect time to get some thoughts from all of you. Yes, this is the long-awaited return of the Fan Pulse series, now known as Fan Reacts.

Some of our newer members of the fanbase may not be familiar with this time-honored tradition so allow me to explain. Through these surveys, we here at Lookout Landing get the chance to hear what you, the unkempt masses the loyal fan, thinks. Lookout Landing has long been a place where Mariners fans from all walks of life can share their opinions, and we hope that through these surveys we can engage with and draw in those of you who may not feel comfortable leaving a comment in the latest game thread. Even better we can turn your thoughts and opinions into pretty graphics! So vote now and get to see your deranged choices become widespread internet meme material.

Also, if there are any specific questions you’d like to poll the fanbase on, drop them in the comments! We’ll ask our kindly overlords at Vox to include them in next week’s survey.