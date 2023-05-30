Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 28-27: Chart only show tonight was an ump show By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman May 30, 2023, 9:42pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 28-27: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports The weather brightening as you leave work: Tom Murphy and Cal Raleigh, +.024 WPA each Cold and gray by the time you’re home: Logan Gilbert, -.375 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing Game #55: Game Thread II Mariners Game #55 Preview 2023 Refuse to Abuse 5K Milestone of the Week: Luis Castillo fights his way out of the woods Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/30/23: Jarred Kelenic, Liam Hendriks, and Ben Joyce Growth is hard: Mariners lose 10-4 to Yankees as Bryce Miller struggles to find answers Loading comments...
Loading comments...