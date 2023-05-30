Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/30/23: Jarred Kelenic, Liam Hendriks, and Ben Joyce

In Mariners news...
- Scary moment last night when Jarred went up to attempt a homerun robbery and jarred his head and neck against the padded wall. Jarred stayed in the game, and when asked about the play in his post game press conference, Scott Servais did not appear to be concerned about a potential injury.
Jarred Kelenic with an impressive effort attempting to rob Aaron Judge of his second homer tonight, but his head crashes pretty violently into the wall, and he needs a minute to gather himself. pic.twitter.com/CDYWqXel8S— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 30, 2023
- Julio continued his torrid stretch with a pair of hits tonight, including a homerun and 3 RBIs.
Julio Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to eight games and has multiple hits in his last six games. He's hitting .471 (16 for 34) with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and a stolen base on the homestand.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 30, 2023
Around the league...
- Having finished his rehab assignment, Liam Hendriks returned to a major league mound for the first time since his cancer diagnosis to a lengthy and well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd in Chicago last night.
HERE HE COMES— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2023
Less than 5 months after being diagnosed with cancer, Liam Hendriks is back on the mound for the White Sox pic.twitter.com/QEwPDvETu1
- It’s weird how this footage is from T-Mobile, I don’t remember there being a Mariners game last night. Yankees must’ve broke in and had an exhibition game or something. Opposing team clearly raided the team store for jerseys.
Make that 31 career multi-homer games for @TheJudge44! pic.twitter.com/aQK2rVd3YT— MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2023
- Remember that guy that was throwing 103 mph for Tennessee in the College World Series? This is him now. Feel old yet?
Ben Joyce, the @Angels No. 9 prospect, was NASTY in his MLB debut. ⛽ pic.twitter.com/8T7xFNF1Ut— MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2023
- It’s been a tough couple weeks for once promising left-handed first basemen that can’t elevate the baseball anymore, with Luke Voit joining Eric Hosmer on the DFA train.
- How bad do you have to be to get DFA’d by the Oakland Athletics? Well thanks to Jesús Aguilar we know the answer. -0.6 bWAR and an 89 OPS+ appear to be the magic numbers.
- If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Kristian Robinson, as I was until about 8:00 last night, then you might not understand why him being reinstated from the restricted list is news worthy, but you can check out this article for a good look at what he’s been through just to get to Class-A Visalia.
- Lance McCullers Jr. will not return to a major league field near you anytime soon.
