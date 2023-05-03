 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

14-16: Chart

extra-inning game ending at around 11pm? it’s like pre-2023 all over again!

By Connor Donovan
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
too tired for chart art sorry

Mariners (complimentary): Eugenio Suárez, +.516 WPA

Mariners (derogatory): Sam Haggerty, -.276 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Day:

