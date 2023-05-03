Game #30 Preview: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

We’re back on the scene to see the Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners down in the Oakland Coliseum, following a thrilling pitching matchup of dueling Millers that was seen in person by a truly staggeringly small crowd. Tonight’s tilt sees Cal Raleigh get a day off as Seattle faces their former farmhand JP Sears, now in his third organization. They also get Julio Rodríguez back, which should be a huge boon.

The back of the A’s lineup includes J.J. Bleday this afternoon, as the former top pick continues to attempt to establish his power in the pros. Once again, Jose Caballero nabs the start at 2B, albeit this time against a southpaw starter unsurprisingly. Logan Gilbert will attempt to run a similar gameplan against the A’s that Bryce Miller put together yesterday - pumping fastballs in the zone and pressuring Oakland to make something happen.

Additionally, the big news of the day for the team was that Robbie Ray officially had surgery, getting a two-for-one deal and having his flexor tendon repaired along with UCL reconstruction (aka Tommy John) surgery. That means his timeline to return to games is likely around 10-13 months, meaning anywhere from the start of next year to the All-Star Break.

LHP Robbie Ray had surgery on his left elbow today.



Dr. Keith Meister performed a flexor tendon repair and reconstructed the Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in Ray’s left arm. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 3, 2023

Today’s Game Info:

Today’s matchup begins at 6:40 PM Pacific on ROOT Sports NW and on the radio at Seattle Sports (710 AM). Both the television and radio feed should be available on MLB dot tv and the MLB app, with requisite subscriptions and where blackouts don’t apply.