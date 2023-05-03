The Daily Catch: May 3, 2023

Happy Hump Day, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m convinced allergies were invented by Big Honey to get us to pour more money into the bee economy. In this essay I will-

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Week (Apr 24 - Apr 30)

Grid View APRIL 25: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hands the Philadelphia Phillies ballgirl a hotdog that was on the field in the bottom of the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on April 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

APRIL 26: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a grand slam in the top of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

APRIL 27: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners fields the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

APRIL 28: Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) acknowledges the crowd during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

APRIL 29: Easton McGee #59 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his pitching in the dugout after leaving in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 29, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

APRIL 30 - Danny Jansen flies out to left fielder Taylor Trammell in foul territory as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-8 in 10 innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. April 30, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Photos of the Game (May 2 at OAK)

Grid View Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out by Nick Allen #2 of the Oakland Athletics on a steal attempt in the top of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 02, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 02, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 02, 2023 in Oakland, California. Miller is making his Major League debut. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after getting called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 02, 2023 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Last Week’s Photo of the Week Winner

It’s (Bryce) Miller Time

Here’s a look at how the internet celebrated Bryce Miller’s debut.

Bryce’s alma mater, Texas A&M, giving MLB’s newest addition some love.

A new tool just dropped.

Bryce Miller and his 80-grade 'stache are going to The Show! pic.twitter.com/ZMP1YyxZMK — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 2, 2023

Record books on Night #1

Bryce Miller's stellar debut was more impressive than you think.



(MLB x @SageUSAmerica) pic.twitter.com/rr6azrsVXn — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 3, 2023

This has to be my favorite take.

Bryce Miller looks like he could only exist as either a civil war soldier or a bassist for a Swedish band in the early 1970s pic.twitter.com/xKvjJGXNDD — Bree ✨ (@murrnurrs) May 3, 2023

On This Day in Mariners History

May 03, 1998 - Dan Wilson hits the first inside-the-park grand salami in Mariners history