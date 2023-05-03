Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/3/23: Bryce Miller, Germán Márquez, and Carlos Rodón

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! What’s happening in baseball? I’m glad you asked.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan did his 710 ESPN radio spot yesterday, in which he expressed concern for the Mariners if Julio isn’t able to get right. I will say that personally, I am not very concerned about Julio (if anything I’m more concerned about him being able to stay healthy) so I think the Mariners will be just fine.
- Bryce Miller found himself in rarefied air with yesterday’s outing.
MLB pitchers with 10+ Ks and no walks in debut:— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2023
Johnny Cueto (2008 Reds)
Stephen Strasburg (2010 Nationals)
Bryce Miller (tonight, Mariners) pic.twitter.com/MH7nN3Lu6O
- Live your best life, Bryce.
If Bryce Miller can pitch the way he TikToks the 2023 Mariners are saved. Or doomed. Or both? pic.twitter.com/p4JdUCxCUX— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) May 2, 2023
- Will you be getting any of these promotions this month?
New month. New promos. #SeaUsRise— T-Mobile Park (@TMobilePark) May 1, 2023
>> https://t.co/dd0h6q0sXS << pic.twitter.com/Tx5N35TtbA
- The Hyphen has some positive words about Easton McGee.
This didn’t get talked about enough…#SeaUsRise @TopStepPodcast pic.twitter.com/rnQpiBvnyV— Ryan Rowland-Smith (@hyphen18) May 2, 2023
- One of the top young M’s prospects will be back in action soon, thankfully.
Mariners No. 4 prospect Gabriel Gonzalez has been out since April 22 with a "minor arm issue", per club officials. He is on track to return as a DH this week and be back in the outfield as soon as next week.— Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) May 2, 2023
- Numbers: they’re wild, huh?
JP Crawford's bday is 1/11— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) May 2, 2023
His OPS+ this year is 111
He is 28 years 111 days old
His salary is $11 million
His career WAR is 11
- We have our first prospect promotion of the year!
Congrats to @Juan_Mer03 who has been promoted to the @ARTravs. @Jaayy_22 has been activated and will get the start tonight. pic.twitter.com/XtkcQPD3Ij— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) May 2, 2023
Around the league...
- Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, long the subject of trade speculation around the league, will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- Yankees right-hander Lou Trivino will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
- In other bad news for Yanks arms, Carlos Rodón continues to stall out in his rehab from a back issue.
- Pitching prospect week continues around baseball as the Diamondbacks are calling up their top young arm Brandon Pfaadt to make his MLB debut today.
- I think the White Sox are officially in panic mode. Billy Hamilton was hitting .188 in Triple-A.
#WhiteSox make 11 roster moves: pic.twitter.com/IDT69nfvmG— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 2, 2023
- Lamar Gibson of Pitcher List discussed four prospects who are hot right now, leading off with the Mariners’ own Jonatan Clase.
- Zach Buchanan at The Athletic got full scouting reports on a trio of prospects in the league, including Seattle’s Lazaro Montes. ($)
- Young Guardians starter Tanner Bibee spoke with Fangraphs’ David Laurila about his debut and his repertoire.
- Are the Pittsburgh Pirates for real? Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs dives into the numbers behind the Buccos’ strong start.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wonders just how Bryce Harper was able to return from Tommy John surgery so quickly.
