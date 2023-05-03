 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/3/23: Bryce Miller, Germán Márquez, and Carlos Rodón

Some Wednesday links.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodon Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! What’s happening in baseball? I’m glad you asked.

In Mariners news...

  • Jeff Passan did his 710 ESPN radio spot yesterday, in which he expressed concern for the Mariners if Julio isn’t able to get right. I will say that personally, I am not very concerned about Julio (if anything I’m more concerned about him being able to stay healthy) so I think the Mariners will be just fine.
  • Bryce Miller found himself in rarefied air with yesterday’s outing.
  • Live your best life, Bryce.
  • Will you be getting any of these promotions this month?
  • The Hyphen has some positive words about Easton McGee.
  • One of the top young M’s prospects will be back in action soon, thankfully.
  • Numbers: they’re wild, huh?
  • We have our first prospect promotion of the year!

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...