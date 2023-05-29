Mariners Game #54 Preview, 5/29/23: NYY at SEA

The Mariners start the final series of their long homestand today against the Yankees. As a reminder, each game this week starts at 6:40—no day game on Wednesday—with an off-day Thursday as the Mariners travel to Texas. Then there’s another off-day followed by a two-game series against San Diego, then yet another off-day and a weekend series against the Angels. Weird schedule but ok. But first, the Yankees.

Today’s lineups:

Bryce Miller gets the start and while the Yankees hitters aren’t quite at the level of the nonstop slugging Braves, it’s certainly an upgrade in competition from the Tigers, Athletics, and at-the-time-reeling Astros. It’ll be interesting to see how fastball-first Miller matches up against the Yankees, who love mashing fastballs: Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and Kyle Higashioka all have a run value of +7 on the pitch, and Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, Harrison Bader, DJ LeMahieu, and Willie Calhoun aren’t far behind. Not all those hitters are in the lineup tonight, most notably Anthony Rizzo, who is out after getting tangled up with Tatís Jr. at first base yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Mariners will go with their lefty-heaviest lineup against Domingo Germán, making his first start back after a suspension for violating the league’s foreign substance policy earlier this month.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out today’s series preview for even more information about the Yankees and how the Mariners might match up against them.

Injury updates:

Andrés Muñoz was in the clubhouse today and says he’s feeling good and pain-free. He’ll start a rehab assignment in Tacoma tomorrow.

Dylan Moore will remain with the Rainiers this week and continue his rehab assignment.

Tonight’s game information:

Tonight’s game starts at 6:40. Dave Sims returns to TV this week, as he and Dan Wilson have the call on ROOT Sports NW. Aaron Goldsmith and Rick Rizzs will handle radio duties at 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history:

2002: Freddy Garcia records his 50th career win at Tampa Bay, becoming the 4th-fastest active pitcher to reach the milestone. He is the sixth Mariners pitcher to win 50.

2018: Denard Span recorded his first hit as a Mariner with a first-inning double to right field against the Rangers. I miss that guy. Could the Mariners hire him as a special “How to Take A Professional At-Bat” coordinator?