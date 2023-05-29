League Average Offense & It Feels So Good - Have The Mariners Hitters Turned A Corner? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are back on May 29th 2023 to take stock of the team at just over 1/3rd of the way through the season. Feeble as their opponent may have been, a sweep of the Oakland Athletics and winning the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates has the fan base energized as the New York Yankees come to town to wrap up what has been a critical ten game home stand. After teetering the first quarter of the season, the Mariners team wRC+ is up and the bats seem to be coming alive. Who still needs to break out? Who’s heated all the way up? Has Eugenio found his power stroke again? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

