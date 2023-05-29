Mariners Moose Tracks 5/29/23: Jonatan Clase, Spencer Strider, Liam Hendriks

A good Memorial Day morning to you. If you have the day off, thanks for taking time out of your vacation to read these links from your picnic table/pool floatie/lakefront cabin/warm bed/wherever you might be. If you are working today, an even heartier thank you, because if you’re working today there’s a good chance you either work as a first responder/in healthcare or in the service sector or similar helping other people enjoy their day off, so a big ol’ cheers to you.

In Mariners news:

Missed yesterday’s game? Catch up with Zach’s recap of it here.

Ryan Divish has the story of hometown hero Tayler Saucedo’s big moment.

These pictures of Tucker the Baseball Doggo taken by the incredible Lindsey Wasson are, as the kids say, a Whole Mood:

The many faces of Tucker the @MarinersPup enjoying more hose water after a walk-off win against the #Pirates today. (AP Photos/Lindsey Wasson) pic.twitter.com/AV1U2dgXSI — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) May 29, 2023

Last Sunday, Jonatan Clase had a two-homer game, his first at the Double-A level. The Sunday before that, Mother’s Day, he hit his first-ever walkoff, dedicating it to his mom. Yesterday, Mother’s Day in the Dominican Republic, he hit another home run, dedicating that one to his mom, as well. Call the kid from Santo Domingo “Mr. Domingo” because he loves hitting on Sundays.

CLASE THE CANNON. 432 FEET ‍ ‍ ‍ pic.twitter.com/BBqQbXOy8h — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) May 29, 2023

In local baseball news:

The high school baseball season in Washington wrapped up this weekend with tournament play. Congratulations to all the winners of their respective championships!

4A: Eastlake HS

3A: Lincoln HS (Seattle)

2A: Tumwater HS

1A: Kiahowya HS

2B: Tri-Cities Prep

1B: Naselle HS

And a special congrats to Lincoln High, whose mascot should be a phoenix:

Lincoln wins the Class 3A state baseball title, the first in program history.



After nearly 40 years of not being a school, the Lynx wait just three years for their first championship. @SeaTimesSports — Shane Lantz (@ShaneMLantz) May 28, 2023

Around the league:

Dear Yankees, please keep this same energy for your trip to T-Mobile Park:

can't believe this just happened pic.twitter.com/AEL5fyu0D9 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 28, 2023

The A’s might be the Mariners’ AL West rivals but the fans are our brethren and what’s been happening to them, frankly, sucks. SF Chronicle columnist Scott Ostler imagines a future where Oakland breaks free of the A’s and John Fisher and create their own sports destiny.

Speaking of the A’s, once again: the job security for being the atAstros Twitter admin must be at through the roof levels—like, my dad’s last name is on the building, ruler of a small country that still believes in the divine right of kings, knows their bosses’ finsta kind of levels. (And it’s not even a funny tweet? Something something banality of evil something something.)

Tweets like these are a good reminder that MLB (the commissioner, owners) are clearly happy to sit and watch another owner fail upward.



Not good for the game but get those Tweets off. https://t.co/SmV07zEw4z — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) May 28, 2023

That “I accidentally unmuted myself on the Zoom call moment”:

Incredible umpire hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/BpdIlhG8F0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

Congratulations to Spencer Strider, the first pitcher in MLB this season to 100 strikeouts. I continue to be grateful the Mariners missed Strider when they went through Atlanta. Just give him the Cy now.

Grab a tissue before you watch this.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Kate’s pick:

I activated a TikTok account just so I could watch every video in Taryn Delanie Smith’s series about Denise, heaven’s receptionist, on my phone when I am trying to fall asleep but instead having anxiety attacks about [waves hands in general direction of world]. This one, featuring Tammy the vengeful angel and her desire to haunt people “downstairs”, is a funny one, but she also takes special requests from people who have lost someone, if you have the emotional space for that. Also, what would you want your ghost outfit to be?