Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/28/23: Luis Castillo, Trevor May, and Mitch Haniger

In Mariners news...
- Mariners pitchers struck out seventeen Pirates yesterday afternoon on the way to a convincing 5-0 win, but one of those strikeouts was more devastating than all the others.
Luis Castillo, Vicious Elevated 98mph Two Seamer.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2023
17 inches of Run pic.twitter.com/EkrZuNVqwU
- For just a few minutes the other night, it was at least a little bit easier to be Washington native Trevor May thanks to an all-time “guys being dudes” performance in the Pen courtesy of some very forgiving Mariners fans.
Sometimes I see things on tiktok and I’m like how the hell did this not find it’s way to Mariners twitter.— britt (@brittanyanne08_) May 27, 2023
This rules. pic.twitter.com/po3kj1o04u
- My 1$ bet on Julio to win the 2028 Presidential election is looking really good right now.
Shaking hands and kissing babies @mariners #MarinersSTM pic.twitter.com/Qlvou0Dz7L— emilyineverett (@wickswa38) May 27, 2023
Around the league...
- A lot to like about this video, including, but not limited to:
-Adley being asked if he likes New York and replying with a very emphatic “No.”
-Adley trying to sell a man a jersey for his dog.
-The look on Adley’s face after every single interaction where he appears to be internally asking himself how he got talked into doing this.
-Adley seemingly stealing a hat.
Undercover Adley!@Orioles star catcher @RutschmanAdley goes undercover at the MLB Store! pic.twitter.com/xptyVgQaq0— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2023
- The Tampa Bay Rays hit their 100th homerun as a team last night, the first team to hit the mark this season. The other 29 teams in the league are averaging 58 homeruns a third of the way through the season.
The Rays become the first team to hit 100 home runs this season!— MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2023
They hit their 100th on August 12 last season. pic.twitter.com/nAhXB9dRx4
- Mitch Haniger has been red hot for the Giants the last couple days, and I assure you you will never ever ever guess what appears to be responsible.
- Highly touted Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has had a difficult start to his major league career, and after suffering a particularly tough stretch, has been optioned back to Triple-A.
- Former A’s utilityman Chad Pinder announced his retirement before playing his final game last night for the Gwinnett Stripers.
- I’m being completely serious when I say that I am actively rooting for the A’s to set the single season loss record this year. I do not do this with malicious intent towards the A’s players or fans, quite the opposite. I believe that if a team is trying as hard as possible to be as bad as possible, that they should be rewarded with their name etched into history for all time, and they are well on the way to accomplishing that, and on some level I think that is commendable.
Oakland A’s game notes never pull any punches. pic.twitter.com/OOFTAWYO9h— Robert Ford (@raford3) May 27, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- UW Softball is advancing to the Women’s College World Series after a convincing sweep of Louisiana! They will play the winner of San Diego-Utah game that is on Thursday.
