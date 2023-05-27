Logan Is Gone, There Is Only Walter - Would You Extend Gilbert? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are here for the Meet at the Mitt episode 19 on May 27th. We’re trying something new this week and pitching first a question to you, the listener: “What would your extension for Logan Gilbert look like?” let us know in the comments or feel free to chat us up on Twitter. First up, George Kirby got rocked last night in his first rocky start of the season, but optimism abounds. Next, what’s gotten into Walter? Logan Gilbert is on a tear as the Mariners best starting pitcher and best player overall in May. Collectively we fawn over the early returns on José Caballero and wonder what the future may hold. Lastly we wrap with our “Jarred Kelenic for MVP” recurring segment to check in with our prospect son. A critical homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates continues tonight with the New York Yankees coming into town next. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

